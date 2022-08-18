Streaming guide: She-Hulk, a wild tech maverick and the Targaryens return

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, streaming from Monday on Neon and SoHo.

House of the Dragon

(Neon & SoHo)

In what has to be the biggest television event of the year, the hotly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel finally flies on to screens on Monday. Set roughly 200 years before the events the world watched for 73 episodes over eight seasons, House of the Dragon zooms in from the world view of its predecessor by putting the focus squarely on one house; the dragon-riding Targaryens and their inner-squabbling.

Interviews with the cast have revealed that the show contains all the elements that made the original such a favourite; namely political intrigue, judicious back-stabbing, love, lust and sex and, of course, gruesomely bloody violence.

The big question, however, is whether the prospect of returning to Westeros appeals to viewers the same way it once did.

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

(Netflix)

If you've ever owned a Windows PC or laptop then you no doubt recognise the name McAfee thanks to its once ubiquitous virus protection software. This new docu-series focuses on its late, shall we say, eccentric founder who went on the lam after his neighbour was found dead in Belize. He also invited a film crew to join him, as you do when trying to escape law enforcement.

It's a wild and true story and all captured by the film crew as he evaded Belize and American law enforcement, which were after him for tax evasion. Eventually arrested in Spain he was later found dead in his prison cell. Like his life, there's chaos surrounding his death as well. Officially labelled a suicide, his wife claims he was murdered.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

(Disney+)

A 30-something lawyer finds it ain't easy being green when she becomes She-Hulk in Marvel's newest series that's less "Hulk smash" and more "may-Hulk-approach-the-bench-your-honour?".

The show marks a left turn for the MCU as it's reportedly light on action and more of a comedic courtroom procedural. Critics are already calling star Tatiana Maslany's performance "comedic gold" and revealing that the show also frequently breaks the fourth wall.

The series marks the end of "phase 4" and as such is heavily connected to the events of Avengers: Endgame, and is reportedly full of MCU cameos.

"Absolutely hilarious!" one critic raved, before saying that "the new series is completely original and not at all what you expect from the MCU".

