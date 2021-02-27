Spy: Win the Ultimate Family Race Day with Spy

You could be at the Auckland Cup with Spy's Family Competition.

Spy has the ultimate family race day giveaway for Auckland Cup Day on Saturday, March 13. Win a great day out and bid one final hurrah to an incredible summer of racing.

There are many ways to roll at the Ellerslie Race Course. A-Listers and fashionistas and bright young things enjoy the Enclosure and Cuvee, racing stalwarts enjoy the formality of the members' stand, and the corporate tents are a great way to network while having a flutter.

But what about including all of the family? Combine a fun-filled day of taking in the track action, people-watching, and all mixed in with a VIP tour where the kids get to meet the horses too.

The general admission areas provide a relaxed, laidback day for families, with the option of bringing their own picnic with excellent viewing of the racetrack. There's free entertainment throughout the day for the kids as well as access to the stabling areas so they can visit the horses in between races.

The Spy Ultimate Family Race Day giveaway is valued at more than $800 and offers a family package that includes:

1 x premium GA table

1 x Picnic Box hamper, including platters of food

An exclusive "behind the scenes" experience for the family on the day to get a tour of the grounds and interact with some of the horses.

How to Win!

Tell us why your family deserves the ultimate day out at the races. The winner will be drawn by March 5, so your family has the time to get race-day ready. Go to nzherald.co.nz/win