Spy: Will Benee be a slam dunk on the basketball court?

Benee will be hitting the b-ball court for charity.

Hot on the heels of tonight's Aotearoa Music Awards, a host of New Zealand's top acts is returning to Spark Arena to join forces with the Sky Sport Breakers on November 26 to raise funds for Starship.

New Zealand's hottest singer, Benee, is the latest celebrity to sign up for the Manuka Doctor All Star Celeb Slam basketball extravaganza.

She joins chart-topping singer Nouri and Six60 bassist Chris Mac, who will team up with some of the biggest sports stars, including Irene van Dyk, Carlos Spencer, Liam Messam, Joseph Parker, Maia Wilson, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

"The All Star Celeb Slam is such a fantastic initiative," says Starship Foundation CEO Aisha Daji Punga. "We are incredibly grateful to The Breakers, Manuka Doctor and all the celebrities for getting in behind Starship and enabling the community to help bring better health and brighter futures to New Zealand children."

The teams are captained by Breakers' stars Tom Abercrombie and Finn Delany - with Benee specifically requesting to be in the same team as Green MP Chloe Swarbrick.

"We are happy to have her playing alongside Chloe in Tom's team," says the Breakers' Craig Stanaway. "With Act Leader David Seymour in the opposite team it could be a fascinating showdown."

Stanaway says every day they are hearing from a new celebrity wanting to play.

"On Tuesday I got a call from Eugene Bareman explaining UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's unfortunate quarantine issue 20 minutes before the draft - but I was able to quickly swap him out and replace him with Joseph Parker, who was dead keen to be involved.

"But I'm told Israel has messaged his mate [Six60 lead singer] Matiu Walters to see if he can replace him."

Height would be on Walter's side, as it will be for television personalities Jenny-May Clarkson and Guy Williams, who are on Abercrombie's team.

Stanaway says the big names have prompted a surge in ticket sales and the game is certain to sell out - with a couple of mystery players still to be announced.