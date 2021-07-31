Spy: Who will hit the dancefloor for DWTS?

Brodie Kane, Kerry-Lee Dewing and Kerre McIvor will be slipping into their dancing shoes.

Speculation is mounting about which local celebs will be part of the soon-to-be-announced Dancing with the Stars lineup. Production is staying tight-lipped but we hear our own Kerre McIvor, is set to sashay on to the dance floor.

The Herald on Sunday columnist and Newstalk ZB host may be straddling the network divide on screen on TVNZ 1's Give us a Clue and Discovery's Dancing with the Stars, and it's an overdue return to the small screen for the former Fair Go and How's Life? star.

Audiences will welcome back the dancing competition after its 2020 roll-out screeched to a halt due to Covid-19 last March.

Former Shortland Street star Kerry-Lee Dewing was the only official star announced last year and it is hoped she will be part of this year's lineup under the mirror ball. Last March, Dewing returned home to New Zealand from living in Australia and was self-isolating here before the borders were shut and the show cancelled for 2020. She returned to Australia in August.

Other names Spy heard were in contention last year, were former TV and radio star Brodie Kane and broadcaster Ryan Bridge.

Since leaving The Hits last year, Kane has started her own media company. Last week she told her Instagram followers that she was moving back to Auckland from Christchurch.

"I've made the decision based on what I think is best for me right now, and how I want my business to grow," said Kane.

What better way to grow a media business than to put on a ball dress and vie for the country's affections on national TV.

Ryan Bridge will be dancing up a storm.

If Bridge, who has been filling in for The AM Show host Duncan Garner, does put his dancing shoes on, it will follow in step with the time that Newshub's Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts had on the show, and where Hayes famously took out the prize in 2018.

Will the California-based judging trio of Julian (Julz) Tocker, Camilla Sacre-Dallerup and Rachel White reunite on the show and come back for a stint in MIQ?

White told Spy this week she would not be back and expected some new surprises in this year's judging lineup.

Last year, White was replaced by Kiwi comedian and DWTS 2019 runner-up Laura Daniel.

Wellington-born Tocker had a shocker of a time when he came home early to do self-isolation in time for the show last year. He was left in limbo in Auckland during lockdown and eventually returned to Los Angeles.

Dai Henwood and Sharyn Casey are expected to return to hosting duties.

A spokesperson for Discovery told Spy, "The production is tight-lipped on who will make up the cast for 2021 but stay tuned for our exciting line-up of celeb dancers and judges."