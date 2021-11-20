Spy: TVNZ not joking around by poaching Three star

Dai Henwood, Shavaughn Ruakere and Clint Roberts are all hosting new shows on TVNZ.

TVNZ has poached Three's star Dai Henwood to front the Kiwi version of its new show Lego Masters.

It's a double whammy as Three has been screening the US and Aussie versions of the hit show.

Henwood, who hosted Dancing with the Stars and is a 7 Days panellist, is ecstatic that the show and 2.5 million bricks are on their way to Aotearoa.

"Lego has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. From playing with it as a kid, to building anything and everything with my own kids. Lego Masters is a show I leaped at the chance to host," Henwood tells Spy.

"The hardest part is going to be prying me out of the brick pit to film the episodes."

Henwood will put teams of two through their paces with Canadian Brickmaster and series judge Robin Sather, whom Henwood thinks will have Jedi tricks.

"I can't wait to work with Robin. I have a feeling we will have a Yoda/Luke Skywalker relationship. By the end of the series I hope some of his Lego Jedi skills have rubbed off on me and I can build with my eyes closed."

TVNZ announced a raft of new reality shows last week, including a yet-to-be-titled dating show.

Spy can reveal that will be hosted by former Shortland Street star Shavaughn Ruakere.

"Dating shows are my guilty pleasure. I love watching how quickly people can form real-life feelings for each other when they're in a pressure cooker situation," says Ruakere.

Spy understands the new show will have similarities to the hits Love Island and Heartbreak Island.

Spy can also reveal ZM's Clint Roberts will host a new talent show, in which contestants have just one minute to impress three celebrity judges.

Would-be stars on 60 Seconds will compete to win a share of up to $200,000 cash and prizes.

"It's been a long time since Aotearoa had a proper nationwide talent search, and the best bit is someone's gonna get rich. I'm pumped to start the search with our three very talented scouts, so bring on 60 Seconds," Roberts tells Spy.

TVNZ is also introducing cooking challenge show Snackmasters NZ, where two well-known chefs will bring their kiwiana culinary best to duke it out to make perfect replicas of one of NZ's best-loved snacks. Imagine Pineapple Lumps, Bluebird Chips, Peanut Slabs given the gourmet touch of the likes of Simon Gault, Josh Emett and Ben Bayly.

The ink isn't dry for the co-hosts of Snackmasters yet, but Spy hears one half of the hosting team may be a well-loved female radio star.