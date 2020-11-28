Spy: They do! Kiwi celebs rush to wed after Covid delays

Milan Borich married former top model Sarah Kapeli Spy November 2020

Celebrity Kiwi couples have pivoted their way down the aisle after a year of Covid disruption. Ditching the European wedding, postponing due to lockdown and surprise virtual nuptials are part and parcel of 2020, it seems.

Last week Pluto rocker Milan Borich married former top model Sarah Kapeli. What was supposed to be a wedding in Borich's homeland of Makarska in Croatia in September, was replaced with a midweek affair at St Peter's Church on Waiheke and a reception at the island's Tantalus Estate.

The bride wore a customised Morilee dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes. Her groom went vintage from Tango in Parnell and was thrilled with his find of a bejewelled waistcoat .

Along with close friends and family, Borich's bandmates Tim Arnold, Mike Hall and Matthias Jordan were guests, along with others from the music industry.

"After the initial shock of Covid hitting and not knowing what was going on, we decided to do the wedding this year anyway and picked Waiheke as the destination. I'm glad we did because what made the day so special was all our friends and family being there," the newlyweds tell Spy.

When it's easier to travel, the couple plan to go to Iceland and Croatia next year for their honeymoon.

Respected fashionista, Aki Curtis and new husband, professional idealist Andrew Curtis accepted that a traditional wedding was off the table this year and realised all the old rules no longer applied.

Aki and Andrew Curtis wedding Supplied to Spy November 2020

In a period of great uncertainty during lockdowns, they planned an elopement that would fit their budget and turned into a virtual surprise for guests. They say Covid changed their wedding for the better.

"We planned our wedding in 16 days, spent $9000, booked a helicopter to be on a mountain top above Queenstown to say "I do" just before the sun set," says Aki.

Instead of spending $100+ per head on a wedding reception, their's was an intimate downtown Queenstown banquet for two.

The bride and groom were accompanied up The Remarkables by a celebrant, photographer and videographer and the result was as stylish as a magazine shoot, with love shining supreme. Guests and friends were able to share the day when the couple surprised them with their video announcement, posting to their social channels.

The bride wore a Safiyaa one-shoulder top and Jacquemus pants. The groom a Ted Baker suit.

The idea and its execution have been a hit, so much so Mr and Mrs Curtis have been sharing their unique wedding and tips on Aki's fashion site www.thesleekavenue.com and on YouTube.

Also finally, making it up the aisle last week were influencer Simone Anderson and fiance, business development manager Trent Forsyth, who had to postpone their wedding in March due to lockdown restrictions.