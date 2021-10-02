Spy: Sam Neill gets back in the spy game

Sam Neill will play a super spy in his new action flick.

Sam Neill will play a super spy in his new action flick.

Kiwi acting legend Sam Neill is starring in an action and spy movie shooting in Italy.

Neill is in Assassin Club, alongside Crazy Rich Asians' star Henry Golding, Prometheus' Noomi Rapace and Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior.

Variety describes the movie as a mix of pulse-pounding action and espionage, which takes place in the world of international spies and elite assassins.

Among the contract killers, Golding plays the best of the best, Morgan Gaines, who is hired to kill six people around the world and soon discovers all the targets are also assassins unknowingly hired to kill each other.

Neill plays Gaines' mentor, Jonathan Caldwell, and guides his protege in defeating the other assassins and keeping his girlfriend Sophie, played by Melchior, and himself alive.

Early in his career in the 1980s, Neill played a master agent as the star of TV series Reilly, Ace of Spies.

The 74-year-old has been in Turin since early August and has flooded his Instagram with snaps of the city, accompanied by witty captions, including when the Two Paddocks' winery owner found a place called Paddock and Wine Pub, which he called one paddock short of a picnic.

Neill has blockbuster movie Jurassic World: Dominion premiering next year and later this month he stars as a sheriff holding on to his humanity in sci-fi series Invasion on AppleTV.