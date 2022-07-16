Kiwi singer-songwriter Mitch James. Photo / Supplied

Rolling Stone Magazine has given a shoutout to Kiwi singer-songwriter Mitch James, saying he is following in the footsteps of fellow Kiwis Keith Urban, Crowded House and Lorde.

In the latest issue, the music bible says it would be easy to mistake James as just another Ed Sheeran. Sure, they've shared a stage together, play the guitar and both have a knack for hooky rhythms. But, says the magazine, James delivers a drastically deeper cut on "Bright Blue Skies" and "History."

James tells Spy the Rolling Stone shoutout was a bit of a surprise.

"I was on the phone to my marketing manager at Sony and he sent me through a photo of it. It was a complete surprise. I still haven't talked to anyone from Rolling Stone but I'm grateful for the shoutout. They are an extremely respected publication and have been forever, so I'm honoured to be mentioned."

James says he was blown away by the mention because in his head he's still the kid who's scared to play an open mic. As far as accolades go, the 27-year-old says the MTV Europe Music Award he won for best New Zealand Act a few years ago is his most treasured as the vote came from the fans.

It's been 10 years since the former St Kentigern's pupil and self-taught guitarist ( by YouTube) travelled to London and busked on the streets. Six years ago he released his first single No Fixed Abode, which was followed by his The Humble Roadie Tour.

Undoubtedly 2018 was his golden year so far; among his achievements, he opened for Sheeran's Dunedin concerts, his song 21 went gold and he was nominated for Single of the Year at the New Zealand Music Awards.

21 featured on his debut self-titled album, which was produced by Six60's Ji Fraser and Eli Paewai. He later went on to open for Six60 on their world tour.

With a tough couple of years behind him, James is now preparing to launch his new album, the aptly named Patience. Earlier this year he had input into the album from some great collaborators and songwriters in Los Angeles. He plans to tour in Europe, the UK and Australia before touring back home in the middle of next year.

"There's been a lot of personal hardship that's gone into this next record, which is reflected in the music. I pride myself on being an album-style artist because I'm trying to tell you real stories, and the only way to do that is by letting it come through the music," says James.

The songs cover a recent breakup, family health issues and his own health issues.

"There are songs about lust, being lost, being in love, friends dying, almost dying myself. It's been a really crazy few years that I've stepped away, but I'm ready to come back in a more pronounced and mature way," he says.

"The passion is still there more than ever. I guess I just have a better idea of how to direct it effectively now as I get a bit older."

James says he's also had offers to support some artists internationally, so watch this space.