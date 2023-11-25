The couple spent some time together as they prepare to welcome their first child early next year. Photo / Instagram, @sophpascoe1

Champion Paralympic swimmer Dame Sophie Pascoe and her husband, chartered civil engineer Rob Samson, have enjoyed a babymoon in Mauritius.

The couple recently attended a friend’s wedding on the island nation and fitted in some time together before they welcome their first child early next year.

This week, Pascoe shared some beautiful photos on Instagram of herself with her growing baby bump and Samson on the beach with the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean in the background.

The 30-year-old, 11-time Paralympic gold medallist told her followers it was an amazing holiday and explained that having baby on board meant it wasn’t just a honeymoon for mum and dad, but a babymoon too.

The couple became serious in 2020. In June last year, months after being appointed a dame in the New Year’s Honours List — becoming the country’s youngest person to be awarded the title — Pascoe announced she and Samson were engaged.

In June this year, Pascoe made a beautiful bride when the couple married in front of friends and family at an outdoor ceremony in Fiji. In late September, Pascoe announced their pregnancy on Instagram with a picture of three boogie boards floating across the water with the words “coming soon” and “baby on board” printed on them.

“Rob and I are very excited to share that we have a baby Samson on board who is well and truly kicking away and planning to dive into this world [in] early 2024,” she wrote.

Before their babymoon, Pascoe updated her fans on her pregnancy and shared she was back at the gym and managing on-and-off morning sickness.

“Been loving being back in the gym and having some routine in my weeks again after a long few months of sickness (which is still on and off daily), but managing!” she wrote.

“It’s certainly a new look and feel with my changing body, including changes in my programme at the gym to suit where I’m at. However, achieving daily goals is a rewarding feeling for both baby and myself!” she wrote. “Big thank you to my team for being so supportive!”