Dame Sophie Pascoe is New Zealand’s most decorated Paralympian. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi swimming champion Dame Sophie Pascoe has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

On Monday, Pascoe, who is New Zealand’s most decorated Paralympian, posted a video of three boogie boards floating across the water with the words “coming soon” and “baby on board” printed on them.

“Rob and I are very excited to share that we have a baby Samson on board who is well and truly kicking away, and planning to dive into this world early 2024,” she wrote.

Kiwis and fellow sports stars flocked to wish Pascoe and her husband Rob Samson all the best in their journey into parenthood.

“Yay congrats @sophpascoe1 @rddsamson,” Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge wrote.

Others said: “Oh this is so cute.”

A third added: “Congratulations! This is such a fab announcement video!”

Pascoe has represented New Zealand at four Summer Paralympic Games from 2008, winning a total of eleven gold medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal, making her New Zealand’s most successful Paralympian.

She currently holds eight world records, with the S9 women’s 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m individual medley, and S10 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly.

In 2022 she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the sport of swimming.