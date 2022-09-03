Nadine Higgins is the fill-in presenter for Kanoa Lloyd on Three's current affairs show and works on Today FM. Photo / Supplied

The Project's Nadine Higgins is coaching people to find financial success and will be the star attraction at a meet and greet of fellow coaches at an event in Parnell this month.

Higgins, who is the fill-in presenter for Kanoa Lloyd on Three's current affairs show and works on Today FM, found a side hustle as a business adviser when she left TVNZ five years ago.

Before hosting Breakfast she excelled as a business journalist and tells Spy she majored in journalism but found her niche in business news very quickly.

"I met the founder of enable.me, Hannah McQueen, when I was working at TVNZ," says Higgins.

"I used to interview her often and she spoke so much financial sense, in a really accessible way."

When 36-year-old Higgins left TVNZ she made a list of smart people she should talk to about what to do next with her career. Along with McQueen were business heavyweights Rod Drury, Christopher Luxon and Frank Aldridge.

McQueen invited Higgins to join her and, says Higgins, she's never looked back.

"Hannah is fantastic, her business is purpose-led. I love the people and the job," says Higgins.

"I recently became Hannah's partner in the enable.me Auckland Central franchise and a shareholder of the parent company, The Financial Fitness Group."

Higgins says they call themselves coaches rather than financial advisers.

"Our driving purpose is to help New Zealanders do better with money and that's something most Kiwis need, even — and sometimes especially — the ones who make big money," says Higgins.

"I used to talk to viewers on TV as a business journalist – about investing, saving for retirement – now I can actually help them do it."

Higgins and her fellow coaches work with clients for at least a year so they get to know them well, celebrate the wins and get them back on track when life throws them a curveball.

"The role feels like a perfect combination of the skills I built up in my past and my present working life, and I've never felt more excited about a job," she says.

Higgins loves her work on The Project and with her radio and enable.me work, you would think her glass is full. However, she says , she has just started to work on a special but secret project, which is personal, very raw, and absolutely nothing to do with finances.

A few months ago, in a radio interview, Higgins revealed her four-year fertility journey with husband Dan and experience of IVF. She also shared the sad news that she actually did get pregnant, but unfortunately had a miscarriage last year.