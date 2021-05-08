Spy: Mega model Maia Cotton home to work

Successful model Maia Cotto, make-up by Hung Vanngo. Supplied to Spy May 2021

Top New York model and Victoria's Secret Angel Maia Cotton is thrilled to be home for a visit full of work, as well as time to spend with family.

Cotton completed her MIQ stay last Friday, and wasted no time getting back to work, going out for a drink with her sister and fellow model Mika, and catching up with her friends and family. Watch out for the stunning brunette to grace a glossy magazine cover coming out soon.

"I always love coming back home and spending quality time with my friends and family, alongside being back catching up with the exciting updates in the New Zealand fashion industry. I can't wait to shoot again with the creatives who helped launch my international career. New Zealand is always my home," Cotton tells Spy.

Maia and Mika Cotton enjoying a drink.

Covid hasn't slowed down her heavy working schedule in New York, with all modelling sets complying to strict health protocols. In the past six months, she has worked with close to a dozen big brands, including Nautica, Urban Outfitters, Lilly Pulitzer and Victoria's Secret Accessories, and noted photographers including Benny Horne, Vince Camuto and Felisha Tolentino.

Cotton has enjoyed making a big splash in the beauty market, working with photographer Christian Ferretti for Stila Cosmetics. She has also become a regular on videos for famous make-up artist Hung Vanngo, and collaborations with clients such as Lancome. Vanngo regularly works with the likes of Penelope Cruz, Gisele Bundchen and Selena Gomez to name a few.

Last week, while still in MIQ, Cotton was delighted to be listed as a Model to Know on Models.com, the quintessential website for the who's-who of the fashion world.

Cotton is the daughter of celebrated contemporary artist Shane Cotton, whose work explores biculturalism, colonialism, cultural identity and Māori spirituality. Her sister, Mika, is also a model with 62 Management and featured in Spy earlier this year with her sell-out art exhibition at Astin Parore's pop-up gallery in Ponsonby.

Director of 62 Management Andrea Plowright says Maia Cotton has projects in the pipeline while she is here, and it's been great to welcome her back home. Local brands are excited to work with the in-demand model.