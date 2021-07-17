Spy: MAFS grooms Liam Cooper and Samuel Levi find love together

Liam Cooper and Samuel Levi have found love.

A love affair has ignited between two former Married at First Sight grooms - one from the New Zealand series and one from the Australian.

Aussie farm boy 30-year-old Liam Cooper, who was married to Georgia Fairweather in this year's round of the series and Kiwi influencer 28-year-old Samuel Levi was in the 2018 series and was married to Tayler Morgan.

Although neither made-for-TV marriage worked out happily ever after, the men are now happily together.

Levi moved to Melbourne two years ago, and has been friends with various cast members from the Aussie MAFS pack.

The pair met at the Big Gay Out in Brisbane two months ago. And the newly loved up couple tell Spy they have no regrets over their time on the show and hope people don't judge their reality show appearances as who they really are.

"We were both invited along as guests and flew into Queensland for it. We hit off straight away," Levi says.

"Since then I have flown up to Queensland a few more times to spend time with him, which turned into a number of adventures travelling around the east coast of Australia together, and it evolved so naturally and easily.

"It's something we both were not expecting, but when you know, you know, and we are both so happy."

Cooper, a former prison case worker, was surprised that Levi isn't originally a city boy, and was pleased he does the things he also loves, like quad biking and horse riding. Levi upped the adventure sports and took Cooper, who is afraid of heights, skydiving at Byron Bay.

The pair say they balance each other well, with very similar morals, and both being family-orientated. Levi has already met Cooper's nearest and dearest and says he has spent some amazing time with them.

He now can't wait to bring him to New Zealand to meet his family.

The pair still live in different parts of Australia; Levi in Melbourne and Cooper in rural northern New South Wales.

They are currently working on what their next plans will be, and where they will be based together.