Spy: Kiwi Hollywood star Daniel Gillies in divorce from Rachael Leigh Cook

Kiwi Hollywood star Daniel Gillies' divorce from wife Rachael Leigh Cook made headlines across the US this week.

According to court documents obtained by entertainment website People, a Los Angeles judge signed off on the actors' divorce settlement on March 10, nearly two years after the couple separated in June 2019 after 15 years of marriage.

Gillies, who starred in TV's The Vampire Diaries, filed for divorce from Cook in July last year. He came to fame in the 2004 blockbuster Spiderman 2. Cook is well known for starring in 90s rom-com She's All That.

During their break-up in 2019, Gillies filmed Kiwi thriller Coming Home in the Dark, in Wellington. The movie premiered at the Sundance Festival in January this year.

According to the legal documents neither 45-year-old Gillies nor 41-year-old Cook will receive spousal support from the divorce. They will share legal and physical custody of their two children and pets.

The exes will share the sale profits of their US$1.9 million ($2.7m) family home in the Studio City neighbourhood of Los Angeles and will keep their own personal items, including Cook's Audi and Gillies' BMW.

Cook will keep ownership of their home in Redondo Beach and Gillies will keep the title and interest associated with Lovesfool Productions, Inc.

Both have moved on with new partners and last month Gillies shared a new photo on Instagram with cellist Julia Misaki, adorned with a love heart. Cook gushed to entertainment news channel ET Canada about her producer boyfriend known only as Kevin, in September.

Meanwhile, Gillies' Virgin River co-star Martin Henderson continues his Kiwi sojourn. In late January, after an extended 19-day stint in managed isolation, the former star of Grey's Anatomy went about showing off Godzone to his new partner Aisha Mendez.

This week he shared footage from a trip to Abel Tasman National Park, telling his Instagram followers that nature heals, while Mendez travelled on to Mexico.