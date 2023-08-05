LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Jason Momoa attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros )

SkyCity is the place to be this Wednesday for fans of Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa and he might even make you a cocktail.

Momoa is a man of his word, despite plans to start filming his movie Minecraft in New Zealand being in a state of flux because of the US actors’ union strike he’s back to promote his Meili Vodka after promising to see his favourite sports team in the world - The All Blacks - play Australia yesterday in Dunedin.

He was spotted taking selfies with fans at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Earlier in the week the Aquaman star celebrated his 44th birthday in Queenstown.

Jason Momoa took a dip in a hot tub on his birthday - a snowy day in Queenstown. Photos / @prideofgypsies

Momoa delighted his fans on Instagram, filming himself taking a dip in a hot tub while it was snowing around him among the white-blanketed mountains.

His Queenstown video was picked up by news websites around the world.

Ten years ago Momoa checked out the thrills of Aotearoa’s winter wonderland while he was in the country for an Armageddon expo celebrating his Game of Thrones character Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo.

Before Momoa left New Zealand after wrapping filming on his series Chief of War in Northland at the end of June, he held a private party to launch Meili Vodka into New Zealand and the South Pacific Islands, with an event at members’ club Shy Guy in Victoria Park Market.

Since then, Momoa wrapped up the Hawaiian filming of Chief of War and headed to French Polynesia, where he is a supporter and ambassador for saving coral reefs. He also headed back to Hollywood where he celebrated his latest collaboration with Harley Davidson called On The Roam.

On Wednesday afternoon Momoa will have a media and VIP cocktail mixing gathering at Masu restaurant on Federal St. From 5pm punters can expect to see his cocktail skills in action at Flare Bar in SkyCity and he may just pop up at other bars throughout the venue.

Jason Momoa attends the Fast X premiere at Sylvia Park. Photo / Sylvia Whinray

Momoa won hearts at the Fast X NZ premiere at Sylvia Park in May with his easy-going nature, so fans are in for a treat.