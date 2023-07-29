Spy: ‘I’ve had breakdowns’: MAFS ‘villain’ Davina on life five years after show

Davina Rankin, 32 has become a wellness guru and children’s book author. Photo / Instagram

Married At First Sight Australia “villain” Davina Rankin is looking forward to hitting the Auckland hotspots and Waiheke Island when she visits in September.

Known for being the original MAFS’ cheater in 2018, when she hooked up with another husband, Dean Wells, Rankin has since become a wellness guru and children’s book author, moving on from her controversial time on the show. She married and had daughter Mila-Mae, 3, but split amicably from her husband, Jaxon Manuel earlier this year.

Rankin is the first celebrity guest to be announced for the Australian women’s networking event, Geelong Women’s Business Club, which is coming to New Zealand for the first time and will be at Harbourside.

Davina Rankin hasn’t been able to watch MAFS since her season. Photo / Supplied

Rankin tells Spy she hasn’t been able to watch MAFS since her season.

“I can definitely see now that the show is less about love and more about the drama. But I think most shows are like that these days. I’ve got no beef though, it’s a narrative that is guaranteed viewers, so - you do you honey!”

Being vilified by the public after MAFS, Rankin says, made her extremely resilient, especially after the show’s post-production and what she calls “villain edits” of her, but however “cringeworthy” it was, she has no regrets.

She says the past three years have been some of the most informative and transformative years of her life.

“I’ve had breakdowns, break-ups and breakthroughs, there are little parts of my story that seem to resonate with so many; this is probably the first time in my life I have been happy to authentically share so openly about such deep parts of my life.”

Rankin says the biggest lesson she has learned is that “radical vulnerability” is powerful and can help heal not only yourself but those going through the same journey.

“Whether it’s talking about my journey with breast implant Illness, body image, post-natal depression, separations or just the pressure we put on ourselves daily as a society to portray the picture-perfect life. I believe someone will be able to get a key takeaway.”

Her children’s book Empowered Moo came about when she was in the depths of her own PND struggle.

“I felt so insecure and unworthy that I really felt sad at the thought of my daughter ever feeling the same way I did.

“I wanted to create a series for little kids that would help develop a positive inner dialogue from a young age and instill self-confidence. I think they work for people at any age.”

Brisbane-based Rankin, who also does an affirmation-filled podcast called Who? Me, spoke at the GWBC event in Melbourne last year alongside Kieren Perkins and Sophie Cachia and recommends that people come along in September and “get empowered”.