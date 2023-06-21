Controversial reality star Davina Rankin has spoken out about her marriage breakdown for the first time, just one month after announcing her shock split.

The Married At First Sight wife was overwhelmed with emotion while speaking about the dissolution of her one-year marriage on her podcast Who? Me.

“We were just different people from the ones who tied the knot all those years ago,” she revealed.

Rankin and Manuel wed in April 2022, one year after welcoming their daughter Mila Mae. The couple exchanged vows at a 100-person ceremony at the scenic Fins at Plantation House on the Tweed Coast in New South Wales after dating for four years.

When discussing the break-up, Rankin revealed that the pair’s priority is to “morph into the best versions of ourselves for our sweet daughter”. However, the reality star confessed that it hadn’t been smooth sailing.

“This journey has been one of the most gruelling challenges I’ve ever faced,” she confessed. “I have a whole family to consider and the desire to keep everyone happy.”

She also admitted her frustration that they never got to enjoy their newly-renovated home together as a family.

“It was starting to make me feel sick thinking I wasn’t going to be able to be around this newness,” she shared.

Rankin revealed she had split with Gold Coast business owner Manuel last month.

“Relationships are hard,” she expressed via Instagram Stories at the time, accompanied with a picture of sunset on the beach.

“Given the recent speculation, I feel like I need to confirm that Jax and I have separated.”

“I will at some point discuss this further, but my current focus is learning to navigate my new normal while providing a seamless and loving transition into co-parenting for our daughter.”

Her break-up announcement came months after fans realised she had unfollowed her hubby on Instagram. Manuel had barely featured on her social media platform since the August prior to the split.

The TV star turned wellness writer was a controversial participant on season 5 of Married At First Sight, where she began an emotional affair with fellow MAFS star Dean Wells while she was “married” to Ryan Gallagher.