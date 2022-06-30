Former reality-TV star Davina Manuel (formerly Rankin), has revealed life after removing her breast implants. Photo / Instagram

Married At First Sight Australia star Davina Manuel, formerly Rankin, has revealed she has undergone an "explant" or removal of her DD breast implants.

Announcing her reduction on Instagram, the mother of one penned a lengthy caption alongside an image of herself, now seven months post surgery, with her reconstructed "itty bitties".

Brisbane-based Manuel, 30, said she "cannot believe I had DDs hanging off my chest at one point (like how did they even fit?)" and that 10 years ago she "would have been terrified to have my implants removed".

But while she experienced fatigue and other health issues related to her implants, she recalls that for years she feared being undesirable without her bigger breasts and saw them as a confidence booster.

"Am I even a woman if I don't have boobs?" she says she used to ask herself.

The model and personal trainer, who has an Instagram following of 357,000, also wrote that she has been heartened by the number of women getting in touch to tell her "they have booked in for consults to get theirs removed after many years of pain, discomfort and health issues".

"It makes me so happy that women are putting their health before their looks. It makes me so happy that we are changing the narrative and making it beautiful to be yourself."

She also revealed that, on reflection, she "hated" herself "with or without boobs" and hopes her daughter, Mila-Mae, "never feels like that and knows she's beautiful with or without big ol'titties [sic]. I hope you know that you are beautiful just the way you are".

The mother-of-one before undergoing surgery. Photo / Instagram

Followers heaped praise upon the former reality-TV star while some shared they were counting down until they could have their own implants removed.

"29 days till mine come out", commented one while another wrote: "Three weeks of having mine out F to a C! Definitely feeling great and so happy with the decision."

Manuel rose to fame after appearing in season five of Married At First Sight Australia in 2018.

In April this year she wed Jaxon Manuel in New South Wales.