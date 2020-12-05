Spy: It's party time on the Hauraki Gulf and you're invited

You could party hard here on Motutapu Island. Photo: supplied to Spy December 2020

Wanna party on an island in the Hauraki Gulf?

Spy has found one of summer's best ticket items - buying some Island Time to party on Motutapu Island.

ATEED launched its Summernova series on Thursday night at the Hotel Britomart. Among the mega list of events, festivals, tastings and sailing races - the sessions and party offerings on Motutapu Island are a standout.

If you like the flavour of Rhythm and Vines, you will relish the smaller, more-tailored sessions on offer from the lads from Endeavour Live - Hamish Pinkham, Kyle Bell and Kieran Spillane - who have created a beauty of an event.

Endeavour Live's Kieran Spillane, Kyle Bell and Hamish Pinkham. Supplied to Spy December 2020

Held at the historic Te Pēhi o Manawatere, Home Bay, on Te Motutapu a Taikehu, the new event has guests lining up to eat, drink and dance amid the unique island setting at the end of summer.

There are four sessions on offer over Saturday and Sunday, February 26 and 27. Each five-hour session will host 400 guests, and after hopping on the ferry, an array of food trucks and bars await.

Guests are invited to shuck away at the Oyster + Jumping Goat Cocktail Bar, run by the Viaduct's Saint Alice Bar and Eatery. Others can dive into the quirky and delicious seafood options from Captain Kai Moana, New Zealand's first Food Truck Boat, and line the stomach with one of Auckland's best burgers, lovingly curated by Baby G Burger.

The logistics in setting up on an island location are said to have presented as much of a challenge for the trio as setting up an annual R&V festival.

The dancing will come in the form of ex-Dance Exponents frontman Jordan Luck and his band Jordan Luck Trio, who will present back-to-back performances across the four sessions alongside the ever-popular Sweet Mix Kids.

Featuring on the Saturday is up-and-coming superstar Cassie Henderson while Waihekian local singer-songwriter Nick Fraser performing on the Sunday sessions.

Endeavour Live hopes that, as well as partying in the sun, guests will gain a greater understanding of the island and its cultural significance for the region. Through their partnership with Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki, there will be the opportunity for guests to learn about the history of the island in a fun and engaging way.

We reckon they have hit the right note through a partnership with local tour company Te Haerenga. A portion of ticket sales will go towards the preservation of the island and its unique inhabitants such as takahē, brown kiwi, tuturuatu, tuturuwhatu, kākāriki, tīeke, kawekaweau and many others.