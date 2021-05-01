Spy: Has Harry Hart jumped the Ditch to propose?

Harry Hart and Cartier Lee hit the trail. Sourced from instagram.

New Zealand's wealthiest heir, Harry Hart, has jumped the Ditch to join his girlfriend of more than two years, Aussie heiress Cartier Lee.

Lee, the daughter of cattle baron Trevor and fashion designer Keri Craig-Lee, has spent the past year in New Zealand with the Hart family. As soon as the transtasman bubble opened, Hart and Lee went to enjoy her 'ocker' side of life and see her friends and family

Before Covid struck, both the Hart and Lee families would usually escape the Southern Hemisphere winter in favour of their superyachts in the Mediterranean. The families have private jets in common too.

The Harts stayed in the New Zealand bubble throughout the lockdowns. Hart and Lee spent their time in Auckland at Graeme Hart's mansion in Glendowie and choppering to their palatial bach on Waiheke.

Overseas jaunts were replaced by holidays in Queenstown and Huka Lodge in Taupō. Lee also shared in Hart's passion for motorcycles, whether watching him race at the track or getting on dirt bikes at Waiheke.

Golden couple Harry Hart and Cartier Lee. Sourced from instagram Spy May 2021

Lee, 24, who lived in New York and graduated from Tisch School of the Arts in 2019, is still represented by former American Idol Judge Randy Jackson for her music and Magnolia Entertainment for her acting.

Her father is reportedly one of the top 10 private landowners in Australia. They have a home in Brisbane's top suburb, Ascot, overlooking the Brisbane River - and it has been reported the property has at least seven staff.

The family also has a beach house at Stradbroke Island and Lee gave Hart a taste of her father's life on the farm when she took Hart horse riding.

Will Hart, 28, ask Lee's father for her hand in marriage? We think it's her mother he really has to charm.

Craig-Lee is known as Queensland's Empress of Style. She once danced with Prince Charles and presented a dress she designed to Diana, the Princess of Wales. She has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to fashion, business and the community, and is also famous for her massive designer bag and jewellery collection. Yes, Cartier was named after the famous French Jewellery House.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Craig-Lee has travelled with 20 pieces of luggage weighing a total of 600kg and said she was living proof that the pursuit of glamour can be a career in itself. Craig-Lee famously gatecrashed Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's beach party and politely sent a thank you note the next day.

If anyone can charm Craig-Lee, it's Hart, who is making waves in the consumer goods world with Walter and Wild, which he runs with dad Graeme.