Spy: Glamour goes online so the show can go on

Neil Finn is performing at the virtual fundraiser for non-profit organisation So They Can.

Event organisers are hoping to haul us through the lockdown gloom by holding their usually glamorous shindigs online.

One party for a great cause to look forward to on Saturday, November 20 — singer-songwriting legend Neil Finn is performing at a virtual fundraiser for non-profit organisation So They Can.

The annual dinners are usually held in Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Wellington and in Auckland. But co-founder and CEO Cassandra Treadwell has come up with a slick, virtually produced, live dinner party where the tickets are free and everyone around the world is welcome to join.

There will also be appearances from acting luminaries Miranda Harcourt and daughter Thomasin McKenzie, broadcaster Samantha Hayes and former All Black Conrad Smith. Singer Kimbra is also an ambassador for the charity — which raises funds for education in impoverished African nations — and is hoping for a drop-in from her US tour.

Broadcaster Samantha Hayes is set to appear.

"Hunger is a huge problem in our communities," says Wānaka-based Treadwell, who will host up to 100 people from her end of the country. "Many children fall asleep at their desks due to being so underfed, burning all the energy they have walking, sometimes hours to school. Our feeding project plays a vital role in keeping children healthy, safe and nourished, so they can continue to stay in school and receive the education every child deserves."

In the lead-up and on the night, So They Can aims to raise $60,000 — enough to establish and maintain sustainable feeding programmes in three schools in Kenya and Tanzania.

The fundraising is from a virtual auction that will start a week before the event. Click here for more information.