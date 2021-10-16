Spy: Fashion Week – the shows will go on

A model in the Adrian Hailwood Show at New Zealand Fashion Week.

Fashion lovers can rejoice — New Zealand Fashion Week will be back in February 2022.

The staple of the industry calendar was cancelled due to Covid-19 for the second time this year. It was just days away from "lights, camera, action," when restrictions took hold in August and was the first major event to postpone.

Models had been fitted by designers and the pack-in and set-up was underway at the venue at the Auckland Town Hall and Aotea Square. Since then, the event founder Dame Pieter Stewart and daughter, brand sponsorship manager Myken, have been following developments closely.

"Since the sudden postponement, we have continued to look for alternative dates and venue options," Dame Pieter told Spy.

Fashion Week founder Dame Pieter Stewart and daughter, brand sponsorship manager Myken.

"However, following the Government's announcements over the past week, it has become clear that holding an event such as NZFW before the end of 2021 would be highly optimistic."While this isn't good news, it does mean that we can give everyone involved with New Zealand Fashion Week, being partners, designers, or those working on and at the event, and all our volunteers some clarity that NZFW will now need to take place in the new year."

Dame Pieter says the confirmation that the Government is introducing vaccination passports for large-scale events has given her and her team good reason to believe this timing is possible.

Myken Stewart said: "We are really looking forward to being able to deliver the exciting, already-planned, 20th anniversary event, with a few extras, taking the occasion into 2022."