Nevertheless! We must leave Wētā to their slithering and join Aihe at the Charity Challenge, where they are playing Jinx. The twist is that the rules have been flipped so “Jinxing” your partner is a good thing.
As no one comes close to matching Koopu’s freewheeling word association of “pink” with “nipples” there’s not much to laugh about and Michelle Langstone ticks off her second Charity Challenge win.
Later, Aihe concocts a cunning plan to use mind games to lull the physically dominating Wētā into a false sense of security. They will present as a group in turmoil, with captain Millen Baird turning heel against Christian Cullen and Langstone.
“I have no idea if it’s gonna have any impact,” Langstone says. “But I’m hoping it’s enough of a distraction that they’ll get too confident and stuff up.”
They arrive at the challenge with Langstone weeping buckets of alligator tears, and Cullen and Baird in a heated row. But such is Wētā's laser focus, it’s hard to tell if they’re buying it.
The challenge sees one member of each team swimming out to a buoy to grab a key. This opens a chest their teammates must heave to shore. Inside are wooden puzzle pieces that assemble to make a bridge. First across their bridge to ring a bell wins.
Jackzon and Cullen dive into the water, with the drag superstar gliding to a sizable lead.
“Spankie was Feilding Swim Champ,” Koopu smiles, as Jackzon returns to shore with the key.
“I absolutely smoked Christian Cullen,” Jackzon says modestly.
But at what cost?
Wincing in pain he hands over the key and wobbles away. “I can’t breathe,” he wheezes as a medic runs over. Clutching his heart, he keels over and gasps: “Am I dying?”
Wētā's real drama is now causing far more concern than Aihe’s fake one and their lead slips away. But the real momentum shift comes when Aidee Walker, the player Wētā booted out for being weak, notices a subtle difference in the paint on the puzzle pieces. It’s a massive discovery, allowing her to identify which bridge section the pieces belong in.
“The tables have turned!” co-host Lance Savali shouts as Aihe soars ahead. Wētā looks on bamboozled as Aihe comprehensively takes the win.
Forty excruciating minutes in: Sepuloni’s legs start to shake. “No,” admonishes Solomona, before calling on the strength of her ancestors by singing a Samoan song taught to her by her Nana. It is quite beautiful and rallies both women. Sepuloni’s legs steady.
50 tortuous minutes in: The teams are prohibited from holding their legs. Pain flashes across their faces as their aching legs struggle. Sepuloni and Solomona’s box begins to wobble dangerously.
Resigned to her fate, Sepuloni says she’s done. But before she can drop the box Motu unexpectedly cries out: “This cramp is wicked! Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!” and she starts pushing against the box to stretch her seizing legs, forcing Walker’s knees to bunch up into her face. Walker repeatedly yelps: “You’re pushing me off my chair!” She loses her balance and their box tumbles to the ground. Walker is eliminated.
It’s funny, but that final minute was the only time Motu didn’t look colossally peeved. Instead, she looked like she was struggling to keep a wicked smirk off her face.
But hey, that was probably just the cramp …
Celebrity Treasure Island airs Mondays to Wednesdays at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and is available on TVNZ+.
Karl Puschmann is an entertainment columnist for the Herald. His fascination lies in finding out what drives and inspires creative people.