Spy: Cobwebs and herogasms for Kiwi Hollywood star

Antony Starr in a scene in The Boys.

The Boys' Kiwi superhero, Antony Starr, has a new movie under his belt. The LA-based star flew to Sofia in Bulgaria late last year to film horror/thriller Cobweb.

Starr plays the father of a young boy who hears a mysterious tapping from inside the walls of their ordinary house in a small town.

His on-screen wife is played by Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan and Woody Norman plays their son - the 10-year-old already has British shows Poldark and a new version of War of the Worlds to his name.

The movie is in post-production and is set to be released this year.

Since filming finished, Starr has returned to Canada, to film the third season of Amazon's hugely successful series The Boys, with fellow Kiwi actor Karl Urban.

Starr plays superhero Homelander in the R-rated show. This week Starr's co-star Erin Moriarty, posted an Instagram story of Starr's dog Maxine under a blanket, saying she relates to the pet more than anything. Moriarty tagged Starr - fuelling fan speculation the pair are more than just good friends.

Season Three brings a twist to the show with an attempt to film Herogasm - a six-issue miniseries from The Boys' comic universe that saw an annual superhero holiday away from fighting crime ... but still with plenty of R-rated action.