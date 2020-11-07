Spy: Call for more ethics in NZ TV and Aotearoa Music Awards

Livia Firth wearing a dress by Maggie Marilyn at Cannes Film Festival last year. Photo: Getty

One of our brightest young fashion stars is calling for a more ethical look at this month's New Zealand Television Awards and the Aotearoa Music Awards.

Maggie Marilyn's rise in the fashion scene, both locally and internationally, has come after operating her label for only four years. Championing sustainability, she would love to see our entertainers and musicians embrace a Kiwi-style Green Carpet Challenge on the red carpets of Shed 10 and Spark Arena.

The 25-year-old's label has been worn by the likes of PM Jacinda Ardern, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Hollywood actresses Kate Hudson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Millie Bobby Brown and reality stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner and their mother Kris.

Marilyn has also dressed fashion powerhouse Livia Firth, former wife of British movie star Colin, and this is where the designer has found her biggest influence in changing up the fashion scene.

Firth is the co-founder of Eco-Age. Its mission is to make sustainable fashion the norm. Ten years ago she introduced the Green Carpet Challenge, where a sustainability initiative pairs glamour with ethics.

Maggie Marilyn Fashion designer Spy November 2020

Top International designers and A-List stars have embraced the GCC on the global awards' season circuit with Vogue powerhouse, Anna Wintour describing Firth's crusade as fearless.

"I would love to see a movement here similar to Livia's where the red carpet is used to shine a light on ethical and environmentally conscious fashion," says Marilyn. "New Zealand is leading the way in so many fields - let's be leaders in the transition towards responsible fashion."

After mega-success online this week, Marilyn opened her first retail flagship at Britomart in Auckland, the first in a global business plan of bricks and mortar. She has increased her eco cred by saying goodbye to her wholesalers and other middle operators and changing the traditional fashion calendar with smart goals around circularity and regeneration in fashion, with an interesting call to have no end of season sales.

Spy's eyes will be on the red carpets of the AMAs on November 15 and the NZTV awards on the November 18 to see whether they turn green.