Spy: Billionaire's blooming side hustle

Cartier Lee wearing Bloom and Vivid's handmade silk flowers.

Robyn Hart has a beautiful floral business that shows off her creative talents.

The wife of New Zealand's richest man, Graeme Hart, joined forces with friend Leanne de Wit to launch Bloom and Vivid, which creates floral art from handmade silk flowers.

The business partners work from a studio in St Heliers making bespoke headpieces to full-on giant pieces of art and backdrops. They also make limited edition wall art for the home, office, bach or holiday home.

They say their passion for art, beauty and nature brought them together.

"We've really enjoyed this business and are enjoying showing our creative side. We have been doing a lot of charity work and big school commissions too," Hart and de Wit tell Spy.

BLOOM and VIVID co-founders Leanne de Wit and Robyn Hart.

Hart's spectacular mansion in Glendowie has featured in past events, including when flower art took centre stage for a colourful Bollywood-themed party.

The pair have also made pieces for baby showers — including for Hart's family friend, broadcaster Laura McGoldrick and Blackcap husband Martin Guptill.

Their latest project is The Crown Collection for this summer season's racing and polo fashionistas, which features Australian heiress Cartier Lee — girlfriend of Robyn's son Harry — as the cover girl. Prices for the spring-themed headpieces ranging from $130 to $150.

"During Lockdown we have been busy creating our launch of The Crown Collection and have used our bubble members to photograph, model and create these gorgeous pieces," Hart and de Wit say.

Lee has been in New Zealand living with the Harts throughout lockdowns and proudly shared Bloom and Vivid's work with her more than 80,000 Instagram followers.