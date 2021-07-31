Spy: Beauden Barrett's 30th bash better late than never

Hannah and Beauden Barrett at Mangawhai. Photo / via Instagram

All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah threw a classy bash for the No 10's 30th birthday last Saturday night in Mangawhai.

The couple returned to New Zealand at the end of May. Beauden turned 30 on the 27th of that month and last weekend's celebration was a delayed party to mark the milestone for around 20 of their closest friends.

Since being back in New Zealand, the couple have enjoyed being in their Remuera home with their now 10-month-old daughter, Billie Rose. Along with Beauden's Auckland Blues' rugby commitments, the young family have visited the Barrett family farm in Taranaki.

Last Saturday, Hannah and Beauden headed to a family bach in Mangawhai to prepare for his big celebration.

Sophisticated caterer CÔTE put on an impressive spread and drinks were flowing around the kitchen bar, open-plan living space and decks with views out to the sea.

In her speech to her husband, Hannah thanked their guests for making the trip to the beachside location north of Auckland and said to her husband: "Beauden you are so generous, I know these next 30 years are going to be even better than the first,"

To which Beauden quipped: "What, am I going to die at 60?"

A DJ ensured the party atmosphere kicked on until the early hours and there was dancing and frolicking until 3am.

Around midnight, Beauden's All Black team-mate Anton Lienert-Brown took over spinning the tunes, with a cameo from Hannah on the decks.