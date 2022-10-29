Spy: Aussie comedy legend finally gets to Educate

Educators debuts its 3rd season on TVNZ2 in December. Photo / Supplied

When award-winning hit comedy series Educators debuts its 3rd season on TVNZ2 in December, Kath and Kim star Magda Szubanski will finally make the show.

The Australian comic super star had the best time filming in New Zealand, but because of lockdowns, producers were not able to finish her scenes for last year's series.

The first episode of the new season of the unscripted show about awkward teachers will debut Szubanski alongside fellow Aussie and series regular Rick Donald.

Donald's angry PE teacher character who has a criminal history is joined by Szubanski playing his scary mum.

"I grew up watching Magda on Kath and Kim so it was pretty surreal doing a scene opposite her and having her play my mum," Donald tells Spy.

"She's nothing like her character in Kath and Kim. In a lot of ways she is the opposite of that and quite a hard nut to crack. I can't wait for everyone to see how it plays out."

Magda Szubanski will debut alongside fellow Aussie and series regular Rick Donald. Photo / Supplied

A welcome new Kiwi addition to the already all-star funny cast is Wellington Paranormal star Mike Minogue who will join Jackie van Beek, Jonny Brugh, Tom Sainsbury and Kura Forrester.

Not unlike some of the raucous real life school fundraisers we've heard about in the news lately, instead of solving otherworldly crimes, Minogue causes carnage at the annual quiz night in his role as Simon, an alcoholic who is on the Board of Trustees.

"Working on Educators was unlike any show I've been on before," says Minogue.

He says the way director Jesse Griffin and the team shoot the unscripted show was mind-blowing and thinks it is a great example of how things can be done differently and get great results.

Minogue enjoyed working with Forrester the most, describing her improvised comedic skills as phenomenal.

"My character has a run-in with her at a school event and it's fair to say we don't part as best friends," he says.

"It's possible my character could have behaved with a little more decorum."

Shortland Street star Nicole Whippy will exercise her comedic chops this season and amongst the big-named comedians making cameos, is Paul Ego who is bound to mash up his 7 Days and Stickman gravitas into fantastic on-the-spot shtick.