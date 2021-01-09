Spy: An island wedding for Jaime Ridge and fiance Tommy Bates?

Jaime Ridge and Tommy Bates are getting married this summer. Photo / Jaime Ridge

Could Waiheke be the spot for Jaime Ridge's wedding? Speculation is growing that the Los Angeles-based socialite and her social media guru fiance, Tommy Bates, will tie the knot while home in Godzone this summer.

As reported by Spy, the couple got engaged in September last year while holidaying on the Mediterranean with Ridge's mother, Sally, and her former boyfriend, rich-lister Glenn Cotterill.

The couple returned from LA days after moving into a new home in their adopted city and straight into quarantine on December 10. It is Ridge's first trip home since coronavirus gripped the world in March last year. The fashion influencer and former reality star loves the anonymity she enjoys in LA but is used to coming home every two months and told her social media followers the past few months had been very hard.

Spy wonders if the couple might choose a wedding with their Kiwi squad while here, followed by a later ceremony when they return to LA.

Last weekend Sally celebrated her 51st birthday with three of her four children, former flame Cotterill and a dozen friends, including KJ Apa's parents, Tessa and Keneti, at a private room at Tantalus Estate on Waiheke.

Ridge, in cream, posed with Bates in photos reminiscent of their Mediterranean engagement.

A perfect place for a wedding, the entire Tantalus complex and vineyard would fit the bill nicely for the couple with a rather large bunch of A-List friends understood to be on their invite list. Watch this space, we hear wedding bells.