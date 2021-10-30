Spy: Ageism, backstabbing and cheating as CTI heads for climax

Jess Tyson on Celebrity Treasure Island.

The 21 contestants have been whittled down to the final six to duke it out for $100,000 for their chosen charity on Celebrity Treasure Island's final week.

This season has seen backstabbing, cheating and more than a few hurt feelings as generations have clashed — something dancing queen Candy Lane has experienced to the max.

"I didn't expect the ageism I and Buck [Shelford] experienced. I work and interact with young and older people in my industry and in life and treat them with equal respect," the 60-year-old tells Spy.

Lane and Shelford are joined by Jess Tyson, Edna Swart, Chris Parker and Lance Savali in the final hunt for a pirates' treasure chest.

Lane said the lows of ageism were countered by winning two charity challenges for Endometriosis NZ. And she claims the charity drive was behind her decision to play dirty and betray Shelford last week to get to the final.

"I like to think I played the game with integrity and didn't get involved in all the secret planning going on behind people's backs."

Lane made it to the final seven "without having to do any secret deals or tell lies".

But that changed as she saw her chance to make it to the top six.

"I held off until it was needed — to go to the dark side, as Chris called it — to ensure I made the final."

Lane revealed audiences didn't get to see the moment she found entrepreneur Swart's clues and copied them to share with her own alliance.

Lane and Swart went on to have a very uncomfortable confrontation — and Lane says Swart will not be on her Christmas card list.

"Edna wasn't my cup of tea, in case you didn't notice," she says.

If Lane doesn't find the treasure, the contestant she would like to take out the show is funny man Parker.

"I think Chris is genuinely a nice guy and has played a strong game across the board and he is so damn funny."

Former Miss World NZ and Māori TV reporter Tyson says the final weeks of the competition were intense and a mental test.

"I knew there was a way to be successful in the game without having to be nasty — and the fact I got as far as I have, has proved that."

She, too, is thrilled to have won $20,000 in four challenge wins for her charity, Brave.

"The money will have a major impact to help us reach more rangatahi and communities in Aotearoa with our work. I'm really proud to have won the most charity challenges in the game."

Tyson also revealed she had made a genuine friendship with Olympic swimmer Anna Simcic.

"Anna and I connected really well on the show. I think we played the game similarly and have kind personalities so she helped me feel comfortable, especially when the game started to get really intense."

Although Tyson, 26, understands why the outrageous footage makes it to air, she would have liked some parts of the contestants in their most vulnerable states, for whatever reasons, to be played out more.

"There was a day where Anna and I had a crying moment when I talked to her about why I started Brave. It was a really special moment of being vulnerable and helped us stay grounded and think deeper about why we were there," she says. And if she doesn't find the treasure first Tyson would be happy to see master game players Parker or Swart take out the win.