Joe Rogan has one of the most popular podcasts on the streaming platform. Photo / Getty Images

Spotify has announced a new approach to dealing with Covid information after music legend Neil Young's public denunciation of its popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

Last week, Young demanded Spotify remove his music from its platform.

"I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines, potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," he said.

Young specifically cited Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which has an estimated 11 million listeners per episode.

Rogan has repeatedly used that platform to cast doubt on the safety and effectiveness of the Covid vaccines, prompting a backlash from medical experts.

He's also downplayed the danger of Covid, at one point telling listeners they had little to worry about if they were "young", "healthy" and "exercising all the time".

"Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform," said Young.

"They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

Spotify swiftly did as Young asked and removed his music. A handful of other artists, including Joni Mitchell, subsequently followed Young's lead.

Today, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek alluded to the controversy as he announced multiple policy changes. Most significantly, he said the platform was "working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid".

"This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated Covid-19 hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources," Ek explained.

"This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform."

He said Spotify would also publish its "long-standing Platform Rules", which are "updated regularly to reflect the changing safety landscape".

"These are rules of the road to guide all of our creators," said Ek.

"They are being localised into various languages to help our users understand how Spotify assesses all content on our platform."

Finally, Spotify is "testing ways to highlight" the Platform Rules for creators, to "raise awareness around what's acceptable" and help them "understand their accountability for the content they post".

Speaking more broadly, Ek indicated Spotify was seeking to strike a balance between policing the views expressed on its platform and protecting its users' health.

"Pick almost any issue and you will find people and opinions on either side of it. Personally, there are plenty of individuals and views on Spotify that I disagree with strongly," he said.

"We know we have a critical role to play in supporting creator expression while balancing it with the safety of our users.

"In that role, it is important to me that we don't take on the position of being content censor, while also making sure there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them."

Ek acknowledged users "had a lot of questions over the last few days" regarding Spotify's policies and "the lines we have drawn between what is acceptable and what is not".

"We have had rules in place for many years but admittedly, we haven't been transparent around the policies that guide our content more broadly. This, in turn, led to questions around their application to serious issues, including Covid," he said.

"It's become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely accepted information from the medical and scientific communities.

"These issues are incredibly complex. We've heard you – especially those from the medical and scientific communities."

Earlier this month, before Young issued his ultimatum, nearly 300 medical professionals signed an open letter urging Spotify to stop "enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance".

"Throughout the Covid pandemic, Joe Rogan has repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine," the group said.

One of its members, epidemiologist Katrine Wallace, told The Washington Post the experts wanted to "fight against this tidal wave of misinformation" broadcast on Rogan's show.

"I actually think he's a menace to public health, because he speaks on things that have no scientific backing," she said.

Rogan, for his part, has insisted he is not "an anti-vax person".

"I said I believe they're safe and I encourage many people to take them. My parents were vaccinated," he said after copping criticism from the White House over his remarks telling younger people they didn't need to be vaccinated.

"I just said that if you're a young, healthy person that you don't need it.

"I'm not a doctor, I'm a f***ing moron. I'm not a respected source of information.

"But I at least try to be honest about what I'm saying."

To be clear, being young and healthy does not mean you can't be killed or hit hard by Covid. Getting vaccinated gives you protection against the virus, with the added bonus that you are less likely to spread it to others.

Everyone in New Zealand aged 5 or older is eligible for the free Covid vaccines.