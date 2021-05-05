'Sperminator': Profilic sperm donor Ari Nagel speaks out

Ari Nagel - also known as The Sperminator - appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and shared how he struggles to say 'no'. Video / Sony Pictures Television

A US sperm donor who has fathered 77 children has revealed what motivates him to liberally distribute his DNA, telling a TV doctor that he "can't say no".

Ari Nagel, 44, also know as The Sperminator, went on The Dr Oz Show to discuss his thoroughly modern parenting.

Nagel, who doesn't charge for his services, said that narcissism didn't play a role.

"Maybe I'm not good at saying no," Nagel told the celebrity doctor. "I would describe myself that way, but definitely not. I have a great life, even if I struggle financially. I get lots of hugs and kisses every single day."

"I think in some ways I'm getting a lot of the joy and love that a lot of other parents experience."

Ari Nagel says he used to conceive the old-fashioned way. Photo / Facebook

Nagel has helped dozens of women to conceive. Photo / Facebook

Although he used to help women conceive "the old-fashioned" way, he said he now usually delivers his sperm in a "cup" to protect himself - and all the women he helps out every month.

"But of course, now that I'm helping more than one woman in a month it's very difficult to have unprotected sex while still being able to protect myself and the other women I'd be helping that month."

Nagel has relationships with several of his children and has said that he lets the mothers decide how much contact he will have.

Nagel said it was up to the mother as to how involved he was in the children's lives. Photo / Facebook

"I get a lot of joy of being a father to so many kids. Some of them I see every day, some of them I've never met. It's up to the family," he told the UK's Claire Byrne Live this year.

The donor daddy has encountered some issues with his lifestyle choices, however.

In the US, the State Department of Health told him he needed to be a licensed clinic and to stop advertising his services.

"But in the end, I think when I clarified what I'm actually doing, it's ultimately an infringement on every man's right, I think, to have a child," he told Dr Oz.

"I think that they did back down, they said they reserve the right to pursue legal action in the future, but for now, I can continue doing what I'm doing, because of course, I'm not operating a licensed sperm bank."

Nagel says he gets "a lot of the joy" of parenting. Photo / Facebook

Nagel has previously been banned from donating sperm in Israel.

In 2018, Nagel told AP that he was told at a clinic that the Health Ministry had banned the use of his sperm.

Israel's Health Ministry said according to law, a woman can only use a sperm donor if done anonymously, and there is a limit to the number of donations donors can make.

Several women had approached clinics asking for donations from Nagel, which "goes against the laws and regulations on the issue".

Nagel said that he never received direct communication from the ministry, but was told that he could be arrested if he did not stop.

"The Ministry of Health is saying, how can you be a father to all these children, well, I'm not a father to all these children," Nagel said.

"Obviously I can't be a full-time dad to all of them."

His Jewish Orthodox family is ashamed of what he does, according to Nagel, and would prefer that he "settle down and have a traditional marriage".

But Nagel says its "impossible" to be in a relationship while trying to help other women conceive, and he doesn't plan to stop any time soon.

- Additional reporting, AP