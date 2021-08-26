Spencer trailer: Kristen Stewart stuns as Princess Diana in first look at film

Spencer trailer. Video / NEON

The teaser trailer for Spencer has been released - revealing the first look of the highly anticipated Princess Diana film.

Kristen Stewart stuns in the trailer and gives an intimate portrayal of Princess Diana.

The movie follows just three days in the life of Diana, during Christmas time at the royal family's Sandringham estate when she decides to leave Charles.

The synopsis of the film reads: "December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

Kristen Stewart pictured in an image released from Pablo Larrain's Spencer. Photo / Shoebox Films

Pablo Larraín directed the movie. The famed Chilean director also directed Jackie, which starred Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy.

He recently told Deadline why the film only chronicles a short time in Diana's life, and he said that because most people are very familiar with her story he instead opted to zoom in on a few days.

"We'll stay in this more intimate space where she could express where she wants to go and who she wants to be."

Yesterday the stunning poster for Spencer was released, which showed Stewart as Diana in a breathtaking gown.

The movie poster for Spencer. Photo / Neon

Jack Farthing (Poldark) will play Prince Charles. Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, and Sean Harris also to star in the film.

Stewart was revealed in June 2020 to have nabbed the starring role, depicting Diana in the later years of her life.

Despite a lot of favourable reaction online, the decision to cast Stewart initially attracted backlash.

Larraín defended his decision to cast the American actress in the role, telling Deadline: "Kristin is one of the greatest actors around today.

"Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.

"The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time."

Spencer will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3 and is set for a November theatrical release.