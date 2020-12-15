Sol3 Mio announce nationwide summer tour - are they playing a show near you?

Sol3 Mio announces nationwide tour. Photo / Supplied

Sol3 Mio is heading on tour this summer - and they're likely playing a show near you.

The operatic trio will deliver a summer of music fun to Kiwis when they play shows across the country.

As well as playing their repertoire of classics, the trio will also debut new original material.

The band is comprised of brothers Pene and Amitai Pati, who are both tenors, plus their baritone cousin Moses Mackay.

Sol3 Mio will play 10 shows nationwide from the end of February, starting the tour in Havelock North on February 20 before finishing up in Hamilton on March 7, ahead of an Auckland show on March 11.

Mackay says: "It's been a tough year for everyone and it's time to get together and sing!

"We love touring here in Aotearoa, especially to perform in some of these stunning venues. We can't wait to share these new songs with you," Mackay added.

New Zealanders will be hearing a lot more from the band when they continue their stint as Flava's morning show hosts in 2021. The band have hosted Flava's breakfast show since August and added over 28,000 listeners to the show's audience.

The band has been a successful staple of the New Zealand music scene since launching their career as Sol3 Mio in 2011. Their debut album, released in 2013 was the biggest selling album of that year.

In 2015, their second album also topped the charts, boosted by their cover of Ed Sheeran's track 'I See Fire'.

Auckland fans can catch the band at their Spark Session at Spark Arena on March 11 2021, which will feature a live orchestra, special guests including Stan Walker and will be emceed by Hilary Barry.

The concert was postponed from its original August 2020 date due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

Tickets for Sol3 Mio's tour go on sale this Friday.

Tour dates

Havelock North:

Black Barn Vineyard

Sat, Feb 20, 2021



Invercargill:

Civic Theatre

Wed, Feb 24, 2021



Oamaru:

Oamaru Opera House

Thurs, Feb 25, 2021



Dunedin:

Dunedin Town Hall

Fri, Feb 26, 2021



Christchurch:

Christchurch Town Hall

Sat, Feb 27, 2021



New Plymouth:

TSB Theatre

Wed, Mar 3, 2021



Whanganui:

Whanganui Opera House

Thurs, Mar 4, 2021



Wellington:

Michael Fowler Centre

Fri, Mar 5, 2021



Palmerston North:

Regent on Broadway

Sat, Mar 6, 2021



Hamilton:

Claudelands Arena

Sun, Mar 7, 2021