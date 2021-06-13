Slip 'n slide reality show halted after giardia caused 'explosive diarrhoea'

Slip 'n slides should be fun ... but not like this. Photo / Getty, File

A US reality TV show centred on a giant slip 'n slide has been forced to halt production after an outbreak of "explosive diarrhoea".

Generations of Kiwi kids have grown up enjoying the simple pleasures of a backyard slip 'n slide and recently, even adults have been getting in on the act.

So it should come as no surprise that reality TV bosses in the US fell upon the idea of creating a show around the concept.

Unfortunately for the producers of NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide, the production of the show, which features a 65ft slide, was halted after 40 crewmembers were struck down with "explosive diarrhoea" as a result of giardia infection.

As reported in The Wrap, the bug left people collapsing on set and "being forced to run into port-o-potties".

After the entire California set and completely gone to ... hell, testing revealed giardia in the surrounding area.

The giardia parasite, which can live in the gut of humans or animals, can be spread from faecal contamination of food or water or by person-to-person contact. Symptoms of infection, which can be treated with drugs, include violent diarrhoea and intestinal cramps.

Infections in New Zealand usually peak in late summer and early autumn.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of the disease in the developed world, due to the proportion of the population that live in rural settings.

Children under four are most likely to be affected by giardia, which can be treated with anti-microbial tablets. Symptoms include chronic diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue.