Six60 wedding proposal: Marlon Gerbes and Monica Cronin engaged after Eden Park concert

Six60 make history at Eden Park concert. Video / Six60

He played to 50,000 people at Eden Park. Then went down on bended knee to one.

It was a special night for Six60 last night — and for one of the band members even more so, as he proposed to his partner after the concert.

Marlon Gerbes and Monica Cronin got engaged last night, on what was already a historic night for the band, performing for 50,000 people at Eden Park.

The Six60 musician and his partner, model and yoga instructor Monica Cronin, shared the happy news with their fans on social media.

"Forever with my love," Cronin posted, alongside images of the couple's engagement.

Gerbes shared his fiancee's post on his Instagram stories, alongside other moments from last night's concert.

The post shows Cronin visibly emotional following the proposal and also includes a short clip showing the band members celebrating the occasion.

Six60 played to a crowd of 50,000 people in Auckland last night, an event that made headlines around the world, where most people remain in some form of lockdown and crowded concerts are but a distant memory.

Last night's show capped off a summer playing Saturday concerts for the band, who now have a whole other event to prepare for, as one of its members ties the knot.