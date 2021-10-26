Six60 Saturdays: Kiwi band announce 2022 stadium tour to 'save summer'

Six60 are headed on their biggest tour with the "best thing" they've ever done on the way. Photo / Getty Images

Six60 are headed on their biggest tour with the "best thing" they've ever done on the way. Photo / Getty Images

Six60 are set to embark on their biggest tour yet this summer, and it will be music to the ears of their fans desperate for live shows.

The band became the first group in history to headline a show at Auckland's Eden Park, and they're returning to the stadium next April for another round. But that's not all that makes their March/April 2022 tour huge.

It will be New Zealand's first-ever all-stadium national tour - yet another significant achievement for the band who formed during their university flatting days in Dunedin.

Speaking to the Herald from Los Angeles, frontman Matiu Walters expresses how lucky he feels to be able to play to real crowds. Ironically, as Auckland stares down another week in lockdown, Six60 have been on a well-timed US tour.

The band have MIQ spots booked so rest assured they will make it back into the country, pandemic permitting.

"New Zealand went into lockdown and a week later we were scheduled to leave, so I feel for everyone back home," he says, reflecting on the band's recent shows in California and New York City.

The vibe of the crowds will no doubt be similar to the band's New Zealand shows this summer. Fans in the states are finally experiencing live music again as pandemic restrictions lift across the country.

Six60 have been fortunate that the pandemic hasn't impacted their NZ shows - the band was able to play their historic show at Eden Park in April. And this summer, they're returning to replicate the scale of a stadium show nationwide.

Six60 are returning to Eden Park and embarking on a national stadium tour next year. Photo / Supplied

"Eden Park was always one of our dream venues to play, and all Covid did was make it way harder. We had to sell it in five weeks, which just made that show even more ridiculous," he says.

Another dream ticked off the list, another huge milestone achieved. So what's next for Six60? First, they have their sites set on breaking the record to playing to the most people in NZ on a single tour, and a new album is also in the works.

"We're in the early stages of our next record," Walters says.

"It's sounding really cool, it's sounding like it might be the best thing we've ever done."

And the band still has plenty they want to achieve during their next phase.

"I'd love a Grammy, I'd love to play the Hollywood Bowl, I'd love to play Wembley Stadium," he says, adding he'd also love to play a show on every continent - including Antarctica.

His pitch for fans to come out and support the band on their tour is simple: "They'll be the shows of the summer, we're coming back to save summer."

Six60 Saturdays 2022 tour dates

Rotorua: Saturday, March 5 - Rotorua International Stadium

Dunedin: Saturday, March 12 - Forsyth Barr Stadium

Christchurch: Saturday, March 19 - Orangetheory Stadium

Wellington: Saturday, March 26 - Sky Stadium

Napier: Saturday, April 2 - McLean Park

Auckland: Saturday, April 9 - Eden Park

• Presales begin Friday, October 29 and tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, November 8.