The painfully awkward moment Russell Brand was blasted during an awards show over an X-rated joke about a fellow celeb’s daughter has resurfaced. Photo / Getty Images

The painfully awkward moment Russell Brand was publicly slammed by a celebrity over an inappropriate joke has resurfaced amid allegations the comedian sexually abused multiple women during the peak of his fame.

The English actor was infamously called out in 2006 by none other than Sir Rod Stewart while at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Tensions rose between the two when Brand bragged to the crowd while accepting his award, revealing he had slept with Stewart’s model daughter, Kimberly.

“Here’s to Rod Stewart who had a go at me earlier this year for too much womanising,” Brand quipped, vulgarly adding: “But then again I did have a go on his daughter.”

Later on, the Forever Young singer graced the stage to collect his award and took the opportunity to scold the comedian for his comments.

Speaking to Brand directly, Stewart said: “You went with my daughter, did you? Russell, stand up.”

It was reported at the time that Brand seemed “sheepish” and responded with a mumble: “I took her out for one evening.” Stewart then questioned him: “Did you behave yourself?”

Russell Brand (pictured) was called out by Sir Rod Stewart at the 2006 GQ Men of the Year Awards. Photo / AP

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor reportedly responded, saying that he’d “never touched that girl”, and was quickly put in his place by the music icon.

“F***ing right, you didn’t. You mustn’t come up here and boast. I speak as a father,” he asserted angrily.

Allegedly, Brand attempted to make amends with Stewart later on, with the pair seen posing together in photographs taken after the awards show.

However, the next day, the Maggie May singer gave an interview and implied that things hadn’t been smoothed over between the two.

“He’s got to be careful,” Stewart told the Evening Standard.

Kimberly and Rod Stewart pictured during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2007. Photo / Getty Images

“He might be a bit of a player but he shouldn’t boast. I never did.”

He went on: “Russell’s been a bit timid since I had my say.”

Three British news organisations reported on Saturday the social influencer had been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

Brand denied the allegations and said all his relationships had been consensual.

Russell Brand addressed the serious allegations in a video posted on YouTube and Twitter (now known as X). Photo / YouTube

The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4′s Dispatches said one woman alleged she had been raped, while three others accused him of sexual assault. One of the women also said he had been physically and emotionally abusive.

The women said they felt ready to tell their stories only after being approached by reporters, with some citing Brand’s newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer as a factor in their decision to speak.

Before the stories were published, Brand posted a video online denying the allegations, which had been outlined in two “extremely disturbing letters” from a “mainstream media” television company and a newspaper.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said. “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual,” he added. “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.”