Sir Dave Dobbyn revealed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2022. Photo / Andrew Warner
Sir Dave Dobbyn revealed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2022.
He shared an update on his health today during a live acoustic radio set.
The musician remains positive, focusing on singing despite challenges to his guitar and piano playing.
Sir Dave Dobbyn has shared a rare update on his health while performing a live acoustic set.
The musical icon announced his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2022, posting on Facebook: “I have felt a little shaky for a while now”.
“In July I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” he wrote.
“I’ve found it gives me a wider appreciation of life. Of late I have a tremor in my right hand which gives my guitar playing a new kind of twang. I have to do what I love, so it’s business as usual and on with the show, singing all the way.”
“Eventually, it takes your voice, so you sound like a slurring drunk. But I think I’m a few years away from that. I’ve already done the slurring drunk bit, and it didn’t involve Parkinson’s.”
Dobbyn was knighted in 2020 and appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2003 for services to music.
He is set to perform a show at the Auckland Town Hall on June 4. He said the thought of the performance “scares the hell out of me right now, but I’m sure in doing it on the night it will just be glorious”.