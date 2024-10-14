Sir Cliff Richard is coming to Aotearoa in 2025.

The British music icon is bringing his Can’t Stop Me Now tour to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch next November, more than 12 years after he last performed for Kiwi audiences in 2013.

“Fans will be treated to a setlist packed with timeless classics, including hits such as Living Doll, We Don’t Talk Anymore, Devil Woman, and many more,” a press release for the tour stated on Monday – which also marked Richard’s 84th birthday.

“Known for his energy, charisma and enduring stage presence, Sir Cliff continues to capture hearts and inspire audiences as he has done across the eight decades.”

Richard has sold in excess of 250 million records worldwide, securing his place among the best-selling artists of all time. He remains the only artist to achieve top-five albums across eight consecutive decades in the UK.