Sir Cliff Richard announces 2025 New Zealand tour

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Sir Cliff Richard is coming to Aotearoa in 2025.

Sir Cliff Richard is heading Downunder in 2025.

The British music icon is bringing his Can’t Stop Me Now tour to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch next November, more than 12 years after he last performed for Kiwi audiences in 2013.

“Fans will be treated to a setlist packed with timeless classics, including hits such as Living Doll, We Don’t Talk Anymore, Devil Woman, and many more,” a press release for the tour stated on Monday – which also marked Richard’s 84th birthday.

“Known for his energy, charisma and enduring stage presence, Sir Cliff continues to capture hearts and inspire audiences as he has done across the eight decades.”

Richard has sold in excess of 250 million records worldwide, securing his place among the best-selling artists of all time. He remains the only artist to achieve top-five albums across eight consecutive decades in the UK.

The pop legend will be 85 at the time of the shows.
Since his debut in 1958 with Move It!, Richard has topped the singles charts 14 times and achieved seven number-one albums, solidifying his legacy as a pop icon.

In 1995, Richard became the first pop star to receive a knighthood, which he received for his philanthropic endeavours.

The hitmaker will be 85 by the time his New Zealand shows roll around, offering a rare opportunity to see one of music’s legendary figures.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale from 1pm on Wednesday, October 16 to 9am on Friday, October 18, or via the ticket agent between 1pm on Thursday, October 17 and 9am on Friday, October 18.

The general sale will begin at 10am on Friday, October 18. Details are available at livenation.co.nz and mellenevents.com.

Sir Cliff Richard’s 2025 Can’t Stop Me Now New Zealand tour dates

  • Friday, November 14 and Saturday, November 15 – Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland.
  • Monday, November 17 – Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington.
  • Wednesday, November 19 – Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch.
