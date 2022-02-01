Silverman and Cowell met in 2004 while Silverman was still married to her husband at the time. Video / Getty

Simon Cowell is "lucky to be alive" after being rushed to hospital following another e-bike crash.

The music mogul was admitted to hospital with a broken arm and a suspected concussion after the crash in West London, reports Metro UK.

It's his second bike crash in 18 months. He broke his back in the previous accident in Los Angeles.

A source told the outlet that Cowell was "lucky to be alive".

"He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch.

"He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."

Despite his injuries in the two crashes, Cowell has reportedly insisted that he won't be hopping off his bike any time soon.

It's not the first time Cowell has come off his bike. Photo / Getty Images



After his earlier accident, he told ex Terri Seymour on ExtraTV: "My most creative time is now when I cycle, because I cycle even though it's an e-bike. I still got to pedal and I do about ten miles [16km] a day.

He also didn't let the crash ruin his confidence when it came to getting back in the saddle for the first time, as he said he felt "better" than ever.

"That expression 'get back on your bike' - it was literal. I feel better than I did because I exercise so much more," Cowell said.

"Honestly, if I could rewind, I would have gone through the whole thing again. Just because I feel better now. Yeah, even though it hurt like hell at the time."

Metro UK contacted Cowell's representatives for comment.