Silverman and Cowell met in 2004 while Silverman was still married to her husband at the time. Video / Getty

Silverman and Cowell met in 2004 while Silverman was still married to her husband at the time. Video / Getty

Simon Cowell has spoken out after an e-bike crash left him with a broken arm.

The 62-year-old music mogul has spoken with the Daily Mail, and updated fans on how he is doing after the accident.

Cowell seems to be in good spirits, saying that he's "feeling better" after the crash.

"I'm OK. I'm feeling much better thank you. It happened just round the corner," he told the outlet.

And Cowell seemed to be remorseful about his over-confident e-bike skills.

"I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time," he added.

It's his second bike crash in 18 months. He broke his back in the previous accident in Los Angeles.

A source told The Sun that Cowell was "lucky to be alive".

"He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch.

"He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."

Despite his injuries in the two crashes, Cowell reportedly insisted that he won't be hopping off his bike any time soon.

After his back injury, Cowell suffered complications from the surgery to fuse his vertebrae, and he has to mostly stay in bed for six months.

Cowell recently got engaged to his girlfriend Laura Silverman.

People reports Cowell popped the question while they were on a beach walk together on Christmas Eve in Barbados.

A source shared with The Sun: "Lauren was absolutely stunned and never in a million years expected Simon to pop the question. She burst into tears - happy tears - and obviously said 'yes' straight away.

The engagement comes after Cowell's previous comments where he declared marriage wasn't something he was considering.

"I don't believe in marriage, not in this business," he has said in a previous interview. But now the star seems to have changed his mind.