Sideswipe: October 14: Pie hates broccoli

Non-binary singer Demi Lovato says the term "alien" is offensive - even when it pertains to actual beings from outer space. "I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything," they said. "That's why I like to call them ETs!" Lovato also noted they didn't think space beings are anything to fear, because "if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago". Of course, the term does carry a negative connotation when applied to actual people - like immigrants to the US, but maybe it still works for extra-terrestrials.

One pub-loving Brit believes he has set a new world record for drinking in the most pubs in 24 hours – but now faces an agonising wait to have the achievement confirmed. Pub fan Matt Ellis set off on a huge challenge to have a drink in as many pubs as possible around Cambridgeshire. Ellis managed to drink a combination of diet coke, orange juice, beer, wine, soda water and more as he visited 51 pubs. "It was one of the most difficult things I have ever done," Ellis, 48, told the Daily Star. The challenge meant he had to consume 125ml of any drink at each stop. He was continuously filmed via a GoPro throughout the challenge to prove he visited the establishment, bought a drink and drank the contents to be officially verified by Guinness World Records.

1. "My daughter was in the standards at a south Auckland primary school early 70s," writes a reader. "Beside Art on the report was the comment: "more a messy participant rather than a skilled operator".

2. Michael White of Milford writes: "In Latin class in Ireland in the 1950s, I was sitting beside a friend who was on the cricket 1st XI, when the master (Caesar) shouted and hurled the wooden duster towards us, for talking. Sticking up his hand, my friend caught the duster and hurled it back. He was horrified at what he had done, but Caesar, an avid cricket fan, also caught it in one hand, and said, "thank you Sonny, you might do very well in the big game on Saturday - if I don't give you a detention".

3. Deano writes: "Late 70s Te Kauwhata College Form 5 English teacher briefing his class on adult relationships. He said: "Adult relationships can range from half an hour to well over 50 years." The details of a half-hour adult relationship didn't sink in - immediately."