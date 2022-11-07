As every parent knows, your children watch you as closely as members of the German Stasi watched their neighbours in East Berlin in 1973. And kids remember what you do too. Case in point: the growing number of Millennials on TikTok posting about their “almond mums”. Those mothers who make their entire lives about dieting. Toxic diet culture has been around for a long time, generations slurping down Slimfast, devouring fad diet books instead of food, and saying things like “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” probably weren’t sending the best messages. The term originated from a viral video in which model Gigi Hadid confesses to her mom: “I was feeling really weak; I had like half an almond,” and her dear mother responds: “Eat a couple of almonds.”