The most ingenious cheating lies you’ll ever hear

1. “Caught my boyfriend stood behind another girl with his arms wrapped around her waist (in the middle of a festival crowd) and he said he was helping her stand up because she had MS.”

2. “When I found out he was on dating apps, he told me that he wasn’t cheating on me, that he was just trying to find me a best friend and it was supposed to be a surprise.”

3. “That the volumising styling mousse in his bathroom was his, even though he was bald.”

‘Let’s get this show on the road!’ from different languages:

1. Let’s pick up our hammers! (Bulgarian)

2. Let’s saddle the chickens! (German)

3. Let’s go bedbugs, the beds on fire! (Finnish)

4. On with the butter! (Icelandic)

5. Forward with the goat! (Flemish)

(Via @AdamCSharp)

Did you have an almond mother, or are you one?

As every parent knows, your children watch you as closely as members of the German Stasi watched their neighbours in East Berlin in 1973. And kids remember what you do too. Case in point: the growing number of Millennials on TikTok posting about their “almond mums”. Those mothers who make their entire lives about dieting. Toxic diet culture has been around for a long time, generations slurping down Slimfast, devouring fad diet books instead of food, and saying things like “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” probably weren’t sending the best messages. The term originated from a viral video in which model Gigi Hadid confesses to her mom: “I was feeling really weak; I had like half an almond,” and her dear mother responds: “Eat a couple of almonds.”