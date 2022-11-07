Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: November 8: Branding lost in translation

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Toothpaste for the patriarchy.

Toothpaste for the patriarchy.

The most ingenious cheating lies you’ll ever hear

1. “Caught my boyfriend stood behind another girl with his arms wrapped around her waist (in the middle of a festival crowd) and he said he was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment