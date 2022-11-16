Voyager 2022 media awards
Sideswipe: November 17: That escalated quickly

Ana Samways
By
Quick Read
That escalated very quickly, what a lonely planet this is going to be ... and not a road cone in sight.

Owned by your kids

Grant Tanaka tweets: “My daughter was wearing a flannel hoodie so I said, “hey, the 90s called” and she replied “yeah because they couldn’t text” and sheesh, I’m getting really tired

