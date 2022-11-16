That escalated very quickly, what a lonely planet this is going to be ... and not a road cone in sight.

Owned by your kids

Grant Tanaka tweets: “My daughter was wearing a flannel hoodie so I said, “hey, the 90s called” and she replied “yeah because they couldn’t text” and sheesh, I’m getting really tired of my kids owning me.”

Slave to the rhythm

“Rats can recognise and move to the rhythm of a beat,” according to a new University of Tokyo study published in the peer-reviewed Science Advances journal. “Only humans had previously been thought to innately possess the ability.” Researchers played Lady Gaga for rats. They bopped their heads like humans.

Beard chain

Men wait for the chain of their beards to be measured as part of their attempt at breaking the world's longest beard chain in the Guinness Book of World Records. Photo / Lauren Miller, The Casper Star-Tribune via AP

Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in the US last week. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in the town of Casper, Wyoming, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150ft long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62ft, 6in, set in Germany in 2007. To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8in long.