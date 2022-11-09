Taking the biscuit.

Today, Tatiana opened this delicious-looking packet of Tim Tams – but Arnott’s seem to have left half of them out!

Haircut prerequisite for voting rights

In 1969, the Wyoming Senate approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 19 but added the condition that young men would only be able to vote if they had short hair conforming to military standards. No similar condition was imposed on young women. A rogue state senator, JW Myers, proposed an amendment to the 19-year-old vote requiring all male voters to meet military grooming standards. “If we’re going to give these youngsters voting privileges, they should look like citizens,” Myers insisted. Their hair should be “at a length and grooming to meet standards prescribed by the military service”. Although Myers’ amendment may have started as a joke, the Wyoming Senate initially passed it before finally removing it. “Young people in Wyoming were not laughing. They were embarrassed. They were shocked,” declared the student newspaper at the University of Wyoming. Making appearance a qualification for suffrage was unconstitutional, and Myers knew it. Neither hair, clothing, nor skin colour could be taken into consideration for determining voting rights, White explained. Young people wanted the vote. “But we will not stand to be judged by the length of our hair.”

Snuggle class

Cosy at 40,000ft.

On some international airlines, two first-class seats can be converted into a double bed. It’s nicknamed “snuggle class”. David Pescovich writes: “However, mile-high club fantasists should note that while some airlines have offered ultra-luxury suites with closing doors, most of these double bed offerings provide no more privacy than regular first class.”

How did that happen?

In 1912, 4-year-old Bobby Dunbar disappeared and was found eight months later in Mississippi with a couple that refuted that it was him. The Andersons said the boy was their son but the courts ordered the boy to live with the Dunbars. One hundred years later, DNA verified that the boy was Bruce Anderson and had been wrongly identified by Dunbar’s parents.