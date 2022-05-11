Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: May 12: Double take

2 minutes to read
Wait, what? Ohhhh, it's a fish. Spotted in Nelson.

By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

When multi-tasking doesn't work out

A Canadian MP was caught attending a parliamentary meeting from the potty. Fortunately his phone camera, which was propped up on a ledge behind the toilet, didn't lay bare what,