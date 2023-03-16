The grass is greener on the other side, literally.

Photo / Supplied

A reader writes: “Berms - kill them or ignore them. The longer version fills with unwanted homewares, like the wall unit that’s taken up residence there. I periodically request for its removal by the council. They came a couple of weeks ago and took the three-seater rattan couch and two chairs but left the wall unit. The berm adjoins an unmown section awaiting development. We now having to pay for rodent control too?”

What was it like in the olden days?

Q: I work in an office and have done for the past 12 years. I have never known a time before emails and photocopiers. My question is this - what did you actually do? I just can’t imagine how office life worked back then and I’m really interested! A: Use the phone A LOT. The fax machine would run red hot all day and we had a post room of five people! Record a letter on a Dictaphone, then wait for a secretary to type up, then spend time correcting/amending by hand, then wait for it to be typed up again. Banda Machines for copies of things. Microfiche was like screenshots. You sat on huge machines and turned a little wheel. Telex - like telegrams - or the thing they used to print the football results on telly on Saturday.

Product of ...

Spotted in Royal Oak. Does this mean brussels come from Brussels and turkeys come from Turkey?

Bad baboons

A troop of “agitated” baboons attacked a group of seven hikers in the Banhoek mountains of South Africa’s Western Cape. The hikers had stopped for a bite when they spotted the big baboons observing them from a cliff above. A bit later on, the baboons apparently rolled a huge boulder down on the hikers where it shattered, launching “razor-sharp rock” that broke the legs of three of the people and injured others. The monkeys continued their siege by tossing rocks at the hikers who eventually called for emergency aid.