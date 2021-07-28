Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: July 29: Just the bare necessities then?

2 minutes to read
Is this right?

Is this right?

Ana Samways
By:

Cow on the run

A dark-coated bull, nicknamed "Barney", has escaped on Long Island and eluded capture for several days. This is despite the effort thrown in by different rescue teams, from employing a helicopter