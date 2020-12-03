Website of the Year

Sideswipe: December 4: Hairy as cushions

Has President Trump mislaid something? Photo / supplied

Ana Samways
By:

Ray writes: "On a random trip to a homeware store we spotted these curiously hirsute cushions. With President Donald Trump's departure from the White House, has he decided to sell off some of his surplus

